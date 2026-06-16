Man found dead in Hatigaon area of Guwahati, police launch probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Sewali Path in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Monday.

Preliminary information indicated that the death might have occurred nearly three days before the body was discovered. The deceased, identified as Biswajit Buragohain, reportedly worked at the Assam Secretariat.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel reached the location and began an inquiry. A forensic team also visited the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the death. Investigators have kept all possibilities open and are continuing their probe to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Missing journalist found dead near India-Bangladesh border in Assam