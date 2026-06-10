Missing journalist found dead near India-Bangladesh border in Assam

Dhubri: A missing journalist has been found dead under mysterious circumstances near the international border in Assam’s Dhubri district, sparking shock and grief within the regional media community.

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Rajiv Kumar Mandal, was a local correspondent for a digital media outlet. He had been reported missing since Monday, after failing to return home from work, prompting his family to lodge a formal complaint with the police.

Following an intensive search operation, authorities recovered his body from a field in the border village of Satbhendi, located under the jurisdiction of the Golakganj Police Station. Mandal is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

The discovery has triggered widespread outrage and concern among local journalist associations, who have collectively demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the incident. Representatives have called on the state government and law enforcement to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Dhubri Police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Senior officials stated that they are exploring all possible angles to determine whether foul play was involved.