Man Found Dead Near Guwahati Bar, Police Investigate Cause of Death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was found dead near Club Blues bar in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday morning, shortly after he had reportedly left the establishment.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Rabha, believed to be in his mid-thirties and a resident of New Market in Odalbakra. He had reportedly visited the bar with a few friends on Saturday evening and consumed alcohol.

Police later recovered his body near the bar and sent it for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The incident came days after a separate altercation at The Local's bar, where a young woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by some employees following an argument with a woman bouncer.

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