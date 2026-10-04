Seven Arrested in Connection with Assault of Woman at Khanapara Bar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested seven persons in connection with the alleged assault of a woman at The Locals Bar Cum Restaurant in Khanapara after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

Police said the incident took place at around 2.30 am on October 2. An enquiry and examination of CCTV footage allegedly showed a group of men and women assaulting the woman inside the bar before she was allegedly dragged by her hair and clothes towards the basement, where she was again assaulted and appeared to become semi-conscious.

During the enquiry, police found that several persons allegedly involved in the incident were associated with the management or staff of the establishment. Police also found that the bar was operating beyond its permitted closing time of 12.30 am and that its management had not informed the local police station about the incident.

Dispur Police registered a suo motu case, Dispur PS Case No. 726/2026, under Sections 61(2), 117(2), 74, 75, 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and launched an investigation.

The arrested persons were identified as Justin D. Areng, 28, bar manager; Nikebur Zaman Sarkar alias Nikebur Zaman Sardar alias Roman, 30, event manager; Jhumpa Sinha, 23, front office executive; Usha Devi, 22; Manju Das, 26; Gourav Mahanta, 21; and Dino Sona, 21.

Police said the investigation was examining the complete sequence of events, the individual roles of those involved, the operation of the establishment beyond the permitted hours and any other violations that might emerge during the probe. Legal action has been initiated against all seven arrested persons.

Also Read: Guwahati: Woman Allegedly Stripped, Assaulted at Club in Khanapara