Youth leader killed shielding minor from stalker; accused Roz Ali shot dead in Nalbari police encounter

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A brutal attack in Gangapur under Mukalmua police station in the Nalbari district has triggered widespread outrage and tension across the region after a 20-year-old youth was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically injured in an alleged targeted assault. Within a span of 24 hours, the accused identified as Roz Ali was killed in an encounter by the police.

According to reports, the incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday, when the minor girl and her relative, Madhurjya Barman, were returning home on a scooter from Nalbari town. The accused, identified as Roz Ali alias Asif Ali, allegedly intercepted them on the way and attacked both of them repeatedly with a sharp weapon.

Madhurjya Barman sustained severe injuries in the attack and later succumbed to them. The injured girl suffered multiple grievous wounds and is currently undergoing treatment on ventilator support at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), sources said.

Family members alleged that the accused Roz Ali had been harassing the girl for years and had repeatedly pressured her to marry him. According to the family, the harassment began when the girl was studying in Class IX and allegedly included threats and intimidation.

They also claimed that they had previously raised concerns informally, but no formal complaint was filed.

Following the attack, the accused and his family reportedly went into hiding, while police deployed security personnel outside the accused’s residence amid rising tensions in the area.

Meanwhile, Nalbari police intensified their investigation and later traced the accused to an area in Mukalmua Char. Police sources stated that after being detained, the accused was taken to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime. During the process, he reportedly attempted to snatch a police firearm and attack officers, forcing the police to open fire in self-defence. The accused sustained bullet injuries to the chest and was rushed for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries, police sources said.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state, with several local organisations and residents alleging that the attack stemmed from the rejection of a proposal by the accused. Some groups have termed the incident a case of ‘love jihad’, though police officials have not officially confirmed any such angle and said that the investigation is still in progress.

The deceased, Madhurjya Barman, was the Assistant General Secretary of the West Nalbari AASU and was known as an active youth leader in the area. A resident of Bhakatpara locality in Rupiyabathan village under Chamata, he was the only son of Hari Barman and Deepa Barman. His death has sparked grief and anger among residents and student organisations.

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