STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Police identified the man found dead near Narengi Railway Station with Rs 25 lakh in cash as Asim Debnath, who had reportedly boarded the wrong train while travelling from Guwahati to Sribhumi without a ticket.

Debnath's body was found on the railway track on Saturday. Local residents spotted it at around 7 pm and alerted the railway police. Officers who reached the spot recovered the body and found a large amount of cash, later estimated at Rs 25 lakh, beside him.

Police said Debnath had intended to travel to Sribhumi but boarded the Kolongpar Passenger instead. He had travelled without a ticket. Investigators had not found CCTV footage from Guwahati Railway Station showing him boarding or alighting from any train.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Paltan Bazar contacted Debnath's brother, who was travelling from Shillong to Guwahati to formally identify the body. His family lived in Shillong.

Meanwhile, police had yet to establish where the money came from or why Debnath was carrying such a large sum. The circumstances surrounding his death also remained under investigation.