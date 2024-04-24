Man goes missing from Jayanagar in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A middle-aged man has gone missing from his residence in the Jayanagar locality of the city. Named Zaheed Khan, the person has been reported to be missing since the evening of Monday. He had reportedly left his phone at home along with a letter. It was mentioned that Zaheed Khan has been under mental stress for quite some time now, and local police have asked the public to share any information they might have regarding this missing person at 7002398275.

Also Read: Janata Bhawan staff identified as Fakhruddin Ahmed goes missing in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)