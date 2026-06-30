Man Held for Alleged Rape of 24-Year-Old Woman in Guwahati Rented House

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged rape case reported from a rented accommodation in the Chachal area of the city.

The accused has been identified as Rakibul Mondal, a resident of Hatsingimari.

According to reports, the incident allegedly took place in the early hours of the morning at a rented house in Chachal. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, had earlier met the accused at a bar in a private hotel.

It is alleged that the accused later took her from the bar to a rented accommodation, where the offence occurred after she was allegedly made to consume alcohol.

The victim subsequently lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, following which police arrested the accused.

Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

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