Man Held with Stolen Mobile at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) apprehended a 22-year-old man at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday and recovered a mobile phone allegedly stolen from a passenger.

The accused, identified as Deep Deb, a resident of Dimapur, Nagaland, was apprehended at Platform No. 4 on the KYQ side of the station following a Rail Madad complaint.

According to the RPF, an Android mobile phone of the Redmi brand, valued at around Rs 15,000, was recovered from his possession. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the phone from a passenger travelling in the general seating coach of Train No. 22504, Vivek Express, while the train was stationed at Platform No. 4.

The accused and the recovered mobile phone were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further legal action. The GRP registered a case under Section 305(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

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