Guwahati Police Seize Ganja, Recover Stolen Scooter in Separate Raids

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police, in separate operations, arrested two persons and recovered a stolen scooter and a quantity of ganja.

A team from Fatashil Ambari Police Station arrested Nur Islam Rahman of Dhirenpara in connection with the theft of a TVS Ntorq scooter bearing registration number AS-01-FZ-2997. The scooter, which was stolen from the Ganeshpara area, was subsequently recovered by the police. Legal action has been initiated in the case. In another operation, a team from Bharalumukh Police Station arrested Suraj Singh after recovering 4.910 kg of ganja from his house at Arjya Nagar. Police also seized three mobile phones during the operation. Further legal action has been initiated against Singh.

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