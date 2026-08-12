Man injured after falling from Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified man sustained serious injuries after falling from the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati on Tuesday. The injured man was found in a critical condition after the fall. His identity had not been established. Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation into the incident. Officials were examining the circumstances that led to the fall. Police also suspected that the man might have been pushed from the flyover by another person, although the circumstances remained unclear. Further investigation was underway to establish the identity of the injured man and determine the exact sequence of events.

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