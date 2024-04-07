Man ‘murders’ his wife in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A very disturbing incident came to light on Saturday. A man allegedly murdered his wife and cut her body into pieces and attempted to dispose of the dead body. The killer was identified as Lakshman Biswas and the victim was Dipali Poddar.

According to allegation, Laxman Biswas murdered his wife at home. He then chopped the body and attempted to throw the pieces on the road. But a police patrol party sported him. The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m. at Dhopolia in Jyotikuchi under Fatashil Ambari Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

