Assam: ‘Relax Unisex Parlour’ owner Uttam Shil's murder linked to Bangladeshi national

SILCHAR: The mysterious murder of Uttam Shil, the owner of ‘Relax Unisex Parlour’ in Hailakandi took an interesting twist when the killers as the killers reportedly fled to Bangladesh via Tripura border. The police had been able to track the location of Ruman Barman’s cellphone in Bangladesh, who is the prime suspect of this gruesome murder. Police would contact their Bangladesh counterpart to further trace Ruman along with his brother who was also involved in the crime, said a secret source from the town.

The police had recovered the dead body of Shil, packed in a wooden box nicely cut into pieces inside the parlour on March 19. The unfortunate’s wife Gouri Shil told the police that Ruman Barman was their employee and he is a Bangladeshi by birth. Gouri claimed that Ruman had killed his husband who was missing since March 17. Later the police picked up Dayal Das, with whom Ruman had numerous phone calls in recent times, from Silchar. Dayal, who is also a hair dresser, also confessed that Ruman is a Bangladeshi and he had many grievances against his employer relating to misbehavior and salary being withhold every month.

This murder case is definitely sensitive because the killer is a Bangladeshi national who took as grave a step as killing his Indian employer in cold blood. Police is yet to ascertain Ruman and his brother’s actual intention of infiltrating in our state of Assam. Shil’s aggrieved wife sadly confessed that they never actually felt the need to check Barman’s ID proof, although the Shils were well aware of the Bangladeshi origin of their employee.

