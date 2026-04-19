Man possessing heroin nabbed in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on credible information regarding a deal involving psychotropic substances in the Sijubari area of Hatigaon, a police team from Hatigaon Police Station successfully apprehended a man.

The accused, identified as Tazrul Islam, 33, son of Intaz Ali, residing at House No. 43, Sijubari, Hatigaon, was taken into custody during the operation. During a search of the suspect, police recovered a soap case containing 11 grams of substances suspected to be heroin. The contraband was seized in accordance with the legal formalities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Hatigaon Police have confirmed that necessary legal action is being initiated against the apprehended individual.

Also Read: Meghalaya woman held with heroin in Guwahati