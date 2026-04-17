Meghalaya woman held with heroin in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A woman was arrested with a significant quantity of heroin during a police raid in the Basistha area, officials said. Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted an operation at a hideout in Latakata and apprehended the accused, identified as Lamneao Kipgen (30) of Pilingkata, Meghalaya. During the raid, police recovered one soap box and 50 vials containing heroin weighing 81 grams from her possession, which were subsequently seized.

Also Read: Drug smuggler held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore