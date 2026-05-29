Man rescued hours after kidnapping, four arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A kidnapping-for-ransom case triggered panic in Guwahati after a young man was allegedly abducted from a homestay in Hatigaon and his family received threats demanding 5 lakh for his release.

The victim, identified as Nasir Ahmed alias Juman, a resident of Bishnujyoti Path in Hatigaon, reportedly went missing from a local homestay around noon on May 26.

According to sources, family members initially believed it to be a missing case before receiving ransom calls from the abductors using the victim's mobile phone. The callers allegedly threatened to kill the victim if the demanded money was not paid.

Following a complaint lodged at Hatigaon Police Station, police launched an immediate operation with support from the technical team of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Investigators tracked the movement of the accused towards Mangaldoi in Darrang district through mobile surveillance and technical inputs. After a prolonged chase lasting several hours, police intercepted a Swift Dzire vehicle bearing registration number AS-01BD-7724.

Nasir Ahmed was rescued safely from the vehicle without major injuries.

Police arrested four accused identified as Abu Salam, Asatullah Ali, Rozamil Ali and Dalnur Hussain in connection with the abduction.

The arrested persons were later brought to Hatigaon Police Station for interrogation, while further investigation into the case was underway.

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