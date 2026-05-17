Six Arrested as Kidnap Plot Targeting Judge Foiled in Ghograpar, Says Bibekananda Das

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district police on Friday revealed shocking details surrounding the sensational robbery and alleged kidnapping conspiracy targeting a judicial officer in Ghograpar. Addressing a press conference, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nalbari, Bibekananda Das, stated that the gang had allegedly planned to kidnap Nalbari judge Nitesh Sharma and had been preparing for the crime for nearly two months.

Police have so far arrested six accused in connection with the case, including three more robbers from Bihar and one local youth from Rangia, reportedly identified by the surname, Ali.

According to the SSP, the gang consisted of members from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The arrested accused have been identified as Ritesh Kumar from Jharkhand, and Mahesh Kumar, Mukesh Yadav, Prabhu Kumar, and Sunil Kumar Paswan from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that the gang members had been staying in the area under various pretexts while secretly monitoring the movements of Judge Nitesh Sharma. Three of the accused reportedly arrived from Jharkhand by vehicle, while two others had reached earlier and were conducting surveillance on the judge’s daily activities.

On the day of the incident, the gang allegedly intercepted the judge’s vehicle in an attempt to commit robbery and abduct him. However, the timely intervention and bravery of four local youths passing through the area foiled the kidnapping attempt and helped save the judge from the clutches of the criminals.

Also Read: Nalbari: Three More Held in Ghograpar Robbery Probe; Vehicle Seized in Bihar