Man rescued from Brahmaputra near Fancy Bazar; probe launched into incident

GUWAHATI: A man identified as Ghano Bhattacharya was rescued from the Brahmaputra River near Fancy Bazar around 11:30 AM on Friday. Ferry personnel from Rajaduar, North Guwahati spotted him struggling in the water and quickly intervened. According to the Fancy Bazar Police, Bhattacharya was safely brought to the local outpost and is currently in stable condition. However, he appears disoriented and unable to recall the circumstances leading to the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether foul play was involved.

