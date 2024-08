GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Fancy Bazar Outpost of Pan Bazaar Police Station arrested Raju Ali for robbing a victim of a silver chain and Rs. 2,000 on Thursday. The police recovered the stolen items and a knife from the accused. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

