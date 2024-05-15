Man sentenced to 7-yr imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of minor girl in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Additional Session Judge of Kamrup District has awarded seven years imprisonment for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in Guwahati on Monday.

The District Legal Services Authority has also directed the government to provide necessary compensation to the victim. The perpetrator, identified as Soiful Ali, had abducted a female school student from Guwahati's Noonmati locality and secretly kept her in a remote village in Goalpara, where he had sexually abused her for a long time. He was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Noonmati Police Station.

