Man shot at and injured in Borbari area of Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A shocking incident took place in Guwahati's Borbari area on Tuesday when a person was injured in an incident of firing. The incident came to light when neighbours heard gunshots from a residence. According to sources, the victim, named Saddam Hussain, belonging to Amguri in Kalaigaon, was shot at by one Bapan Debnath from Bongaigaon. While Saddam Hussain is an electrician by profession, Bapan Debnath is a plumber, and both are friends, but a feud between them resulted in this incident.

