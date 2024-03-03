Assam: Chaos Erupts at Aicheng Dhaba in Sarupathar as Miscreants Arrested for Blank Firing and Brawl
GUWAHATI: At Aicheng Dhaba in Sarupathar, a grim event unfolded in the Golaghat district of Assam. Five offenders caused havoc on Saturday night. These troublemakers arrived in a car and requested alcohol at the dhaba. This led to a major scuffle with the staff, resulting in their arrest.
These folks were causing trouble in the dhaba. They came in a car, demanding alchohol, and picking fights with the dhaba staff. When the staff refused to give them alcohol, they started firing blanks.
The dhaba staff caught two of these troublemakers and handed them to the Sarupathar Police. Three others ran off in their cars. But the cops didn't give up. They chased and caught a car at the Uriamghat Police Station and another one close to Bagori in Kaziranga.
They seized two cars. One was a Fortuner with the license plate AS 06 AD 6566. The other was a Toyota Hilux with the license plate RJ 45 CY 7178.
The arrested folks were identified. There was Gajen Bora from Borpothar. Then, Dashrath Singh and Sachin Sharma from Rajasthan. Lastly, there was Abhimanyu Das and Uttam Das from Guwahati. Abhimanyu Das was the guy who fired the blank shots.
After the arrests, the cops registered a case. They started looking into what happened. The actions of the troublemakers were not only their downfall but also a lesson. It highlighted the problems businesses face when dealing with misbehavior and alcohol-related troubles.
The public anticipate that the authorities will dig deep into this issue. They need to uncover facts so that the legal actions suit those folks who've been arrested. We can't forget this incident. It shows how careful and quick, vigilance and prompt we must be to guarantee people are safe and everything is in accordance with public order and safety.
