Man stabs elder brother under influence of alcohol in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A shocking incident unfolded in Birubari on Sunday night, resulting in the loss of life. Biswajit Sarkar, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a heated argument with his elder brother, Shankar Sarkar. The altercation escalated, and Biswajit brutally stabbed Shankar in the neck and abdomen with a knife. Shankar Sarkar was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

