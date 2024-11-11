Assam Woman Stabbed To Death In Kerala, Accused Attempts Suicide

KOCHI: In a spine-chilling incident, a 27-year-old woman from Assam was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight at Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district by a man from the same state, police informed today.

The man accused of murdering the 27-year-old woman later tried to end his own life by stabbing himself and consuming poison. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a government medical hospital in Kochi and will be arrested upon discharge.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Mahar Ali who was covered in bloodstains and was found beside the injured woman going by the name of Farida Begum.

He was also holding the knife used in the attack which the cops believe took place at around 10.45 am on Sunday at Mudikkal near Perumbavoor.