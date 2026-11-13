Manas Robin Urges Assam to Unite for Zubeen Garg’s Legacy on November 22

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent Assamese singer and musician Manas Robin has appealed to people across Assam to participate in a special gathering titled 'A Day for Zubeen' (Jubinor Babe Eidin), scheduled to be held at the Assam Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara on November 22.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Thursday, Robin expressed concern over declining public participation in programmes seeking justice for late singer Zubeen Garg. He said that while thousands once gathered to see the legendary artiste during his lifetime, attendance at recent programmes has sometimes been limited to just 20 or 100 people.

Robin stressed that Zubeen Garg's stature and contribution to Assamese society should never be allowed to diminish. Describing the late singer as extraordinary in music, knowledge, personality and popularity, he said collective efforts were needed to preserve and further strengthen his legacy.

Clarifying that the November 22 programme is neither a protest nor an agitation, Robin said the gathering would focus on positive and constructive discussions on ways to honour and preserve Zubeen Garg's legacy.

The programme will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. Robin urged people from all walks of life to join the gathering and make it a collective initiative in memory of the iconic artiste.