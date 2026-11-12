‘Not a Protest, But a Day in Memory’: Manas Robin Appeals for Public Participation in ‘A Day for Zubeen’

Guwahati: Renowned Assamese singer, lyricist, and music composer Manas Robin has issued an emotional appeal to people across Assam to participate in ‘A Day for Zubeen’ (Jubinor Babe Eidin), a commemorative gathering scheduled for November 22 at the Assam Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Thursday, November 12, Robin clarified that the event—slated to run from 1 PM to 4 PM—is dedicated strictly to honouring and preserving the enduring cultural legacy of late music icon Zubeen Garg, rather than serving as a political demonstration or protest.

During the media interaction, Robin expressed deep concern over what he described as a noticeable decline in public participation at recent memorial programmes dedicated to Garg.

He pointed out that despite repeated appeals, several commemorative events have drawn sparse crowds of just 20 to 100 people, often forcing organizers to put in strenuous efforts to mobilize attendees. Contrasting this subdued response with the sea of admirers that greeted Garg wherever he travelled during his lifetime, Robin questioned whether Assam was knowingly or unknowingly allowing the stature of its most beloved cultural figure to diminish.

“Zubeen da was extraordinary in terms of his music, knowledge, heart, richness of personality and popularity,” Robin said, urging society to reflect on its collective responsibility toward the artist. “He lived like a king and departed like an emperor. Instead of allowing his stature to diminish, we must think of ways to make his legacy even greater.”

The upcoming Khanapara programme is envisioned as a constructive public dialogue rather than a conventional stage concert, inviting citizens from all walks of life—including artists, students, intellectuals, and everyday admirers, to share ideas on how to institutionalize and carry forward Garg’s artistic and social contributions.

The appeal comes at a sensitive juncture, as public calls for accountability continue following Garg’s untimely demise in Singapore in September 2025, which remains under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Reflecting on his own personal and professional journey over the past three decades, Robin credited Garg’s mentorship and musical influence as foundational to his career. Invoking the trust audiences have placed in his work over the last 30 years, Robin appealed to every admirer of Zubeen Garg to step forward on November 22 and make ‘A Day for Zubeen’ a meaningful tribute.