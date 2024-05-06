Maniram Dewan Trade Centre prepares for EVM distribution ahead of elections in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Maniram Dewan Trade Centre is gearing up for the pivotal task of distributing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to polling officers. Led by Joint Commissioner of Police, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, a comprehensive briefing was held for assembled officers from both the police force and election officials, outlining the meticulous proceedings ahead.

A formidable fleet of 393 vehicles has been enlisted to ensure the seamless logistics of the distribution process. Among these, 105 buses, 95 large traveller buses, 128 smaller traveller buses, and 65 Tata Sumos stand ready, along with 40 shuttle services facilitating the transport of cars from Maniram Dewan to ISBT. Adding to this, 20 e-rickshaws have been allocated to ferry EVMs from the ISBT main gate to the designated parking area, ensuring swift and efficient movement.

Crucially, 20 buses have been specifically designated to collect polling personnel from various locations across Guwahati, streamlining their transportation to the Trade Centre. With the engagement of nearly 150 officials, comprising both police and election staff, the operation is poised to run with precision and effectiveness.

The distribution of EVMs signifies a pivotal milestone in the electoral process, underscoring the commitment to ensuring that polling stations are fully equipped for the forthcoming elections. This meticulous planning aims to guarantee that citizens encounter no hurdles in exercising their democratic right to vote, fostering a smooth and seamless voting experience across the region.

