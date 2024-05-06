Assam: 1,529 centurion voters in phase-III of Lok Sabha poll

Maximum voters are in the age group of 20-29

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There are a total of 1529 centurion voters in phase III of the Lok Sabha election in the state. Also, the highest number of voters are in the age group of 20–29.

According to the state Election Department, the total voters in phase III are 81,49,091. Of this, male voters comprise 41,00,544, female voters number 40,48,436 and third gender 111. The third phase will cover 40 Assembly constituencies under the Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies.

The centurion voters, who applied for postal ballots, have already been provided with the facility.

Moreover, there is the highest number of voters in the age group of 20–29, with a total of 23,00,787 in the third phase of the election. First-time voters in this phase number a total of 2,10,177. It should also be mentioned that there are a total of 4400 voters aged more than 100 years across the state.

In phase III, the total number of polling stations in the four parliamentary constituencies is 9516. Of this, 9511 are main polling stations, and five are auxiliary polling stations.

There are 47 candidates contesting in the four parliamentary constituencies headed for the poll in the third phase, with Barpeta having the highest of 14 and Guwahati having the least with 8 candidates.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Poll: Show of strength by BJP, AGP and Congress in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)