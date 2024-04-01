Mascots, icons, and theme song to encourage voters’ participation in Kamrup

Kamrup District Day celebrations

Amingaon: Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Sunday unveiled 'Luit' and 'Kamrupa' - a pair of black soft-shell turtles chosen as the mascots for Kamrup Election District in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office in Kamrup. These mascots, introduced as part of the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, aim to accelerate voter participation and awareness.

The black soft-shell turtle, found in the Hayagriva Madhab Temple premises in Hajo, symbolizes the pride of Kamrup district. 'Luit' and 'Kamrupa', named as male and female representatives, respectively, signify the district's rich heritage and environmental significance. The mascots were designed by cartoonist Pradip Nath.

In addition to unveiling the mascots, Kamrup Election District introduced singer Kumar Bhabesh and actor, director, and producer Rajkumar Thakuria as its brand ambassadors.

The unveiling of mascots and the introduction of brand ambassadors marked a significant event coinciding with the celebration of Kamrup District Day at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office. This annual celebration, observed on March 31, commenced with a spirited cycle rally from the Commissioner's Office to the historic Alaboi Ron Smriti Khetra at Pacharia. This rally, a part of our Kamrup District Day celebrations, also promotes the vital Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Kamrup District Day, District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli stated that Kamrup District Day is celebrated annually to showcase its long and glorious history, rich culture, and heritage.

"With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, it's crucial to raise awareness and encourage everyone to exercise their democratic rights responsibly," Keerthi Jalli said. "The district administration has undertaken initiatives to encourage voters to exercise their constitutional rights through various SVEEP activities."

She also appealed to all to cast their valuable votes in the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for Kamrup Election District on May 7 and to celebrate and enjoy the freedom of democracy. To amplify voter awareness, a captivating theme song, composed by Nayanmoni Das, was also released by the District Commissioner.

Further enriching the celebrations, activities such as a blood donation and health check-up camp, a street play promoting road safety, and cultural programmes were organised on the office campus. Arupjyoti Saikia, a professor from IIT Guwahati, delivered an insightful speech on the historical significance of Kamrup District, adding depth to the event, a press release said.

