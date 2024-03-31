Assam: Quiz competition organized to aware new voters of Bokakhat district as part of SVEEP activities

GOLAGHAT: A quiz competition was organized among the students of Jogananda Dev Satradhikar Goswami Mahavidyalaya on Saturday to make aware the new voters of the electoral district as part of the SVEEP activities at the initiative of SVEEP Cell of The District Election Officer’s Office in Bokakhat. The quiz competition was organized today as a part of the fact that the SVEEP cell of the District Election Officer’s Office in Bokakhat is continuing various public awareness campaigns at various places in Bokakhat electoral district to increase voter awareness.

