Burglars Loot Donation Boxes of Two Popular Temples in One Night in Tripura’s Jolaibari

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: As thieves continue to target temples across the country, smaller shrines have not been spared. On Sunday night, burglars targeted two temples in the Jolaibari area of South Tripura district and stole all the money deposited by devotees in the donation boxes. One of the temples was a Shani Temple managed by the Jolaibari Market Traders Association, while the other was a Kali Temple in West Jolaibari.

Locals said the thieves broke open the donation boxes at both temples and took away all the money deposited in them. No one could specify how much money was in the boxes, as they are opened and counted only once a month. However, residents said a substantial amount was expected to have been in the boxes, as both temples are very popular in the locality.

Police recovered CCTV footage from nearby shops and are investigating the case based on the footage.

Also Read: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Manipur’s Kamjong district; no damage reported