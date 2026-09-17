Masked four-member gang robs Guwahati home at knifepoint, threatens family and loots cash, jewellery

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-member gang allegedly robbed a residence at Saukuchi in Guwahati after entering the house of Pankaj Chakraborty and threatening his family at knifepoint.

The incident reportedly took place around 3 pm when the four men, wearing black masks, entered the premises and demanded the keys to a locker. They allegedly threatened the family before forcing open the locker and taking cash and valuables, including a necklace belonging to Chakraborty's wife.

According to Chakraborty, the intruders also took away knives and other items allegedly used during the robbery. He claimed that the men threatened to kill him and his wife when he refused to cooperate, tied him up and attempted to attack him.

"They came around 3 pm wearing black masks. They asked me about the locker key and told me to hand over all the money. They also asked about the gold. They threatened to kill my wife and me and tied me up. They broke open the locker and took the valuables, including my wife's necklace. They also took knives and other instruments and tried to attack me," Chakraborty said.

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