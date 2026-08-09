Jewellery Trader Robbed at Gunpoint in Guwahati, Gold Worth Rs 25 Lakh Looted

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A jewellery trader was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by a five-member gang in Borbari while he was returning home after closing his shop on Friday. The victim, Nandan Karmakar, said the gang intercepted him while he was travelling on his scooter. CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving on several motorcycles and surrounding the trader. One of them allegedly threatened him with a firearm, while another brandished a dagger. Another member of the gang reportedly attacked Karmakar, while one struck him on his hands and legs with a rod. Karmakar fled the spot to save his life, leaving his scooter behind. The five-member gang then allegedly fled with the scooter, which contained gold ornaments worth around Rs 20–25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Karmakar’s residence is located around 500 metres from his jewellery shop. After the robbery, the gang reportedly travelled towards Borbari Chariali on the wrong side of the road. Police recovered Karmakar’s scooter from Six Mile at around 2.30 am following the incident. Police are examining CCTV footage and continuing their investigation into the robbery.

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