Mass joining strengthens Assam Congress in single-day induction

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Congress party continues to witness a massive wave of new members across Assam, with around 9,500 people, including several BJP leaders, formally joining the party in district-level programmes held on Monday. According to reports from 35 districts, nearly 9,500 new members formally joined the Congress party.

The joining drive, led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, marked one of the largest political mobilizations in recent months.

Addressing a huge gathering at Philobari in Tinsukia district, Gogoi said that the Congress is committed to restoring transparency and ending corruption that discourages entrepreneurship and employment in the state. He also spoke about the hardships faced by ordinary citizens due to rampant syndicate activities involving coal, sand, and betel nuts, emphasizing that Congress would bring relief to the people by taking strict action against such illegal practices.

The event in Tinsukia saw former district BJP president Lakheshwar Moran and hundreds of local leaders and workers joining the Congress, expressing their disillusionment with the BJP’s governance. Nearly 1,000 people from various organizations in the Philobari area alone took Congress membership.

In Guwahati, over a hundred new members joined the party under the initiative of the Guwahati District Congress Committee. The event was attended by senior leaders including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, former state presidents Ripun Bora and Bhupen Bora, former MP Abdul Khaleque, and Mahila Congress president Mira Barthakur. Among the new entrants were lawyers, senior citizens, and former BJP functionaries.

Similar joining events were held across the state in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Kamrup (Rural), where hundreds more embraced the Congress ideology. Responding to MP Rakibul Hussain’s appeal, many people joined the party in Dhubri, while in Nagaon and Morigaon, BJP workers and leaders from other parties joined under the guidance of MP Pradyut Bordoloi. In Barpeta, the event was led by working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar, drawing large crowds.

