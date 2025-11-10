Over 200 Join Congress at Rajiv Bhawan in Biswanath

Biswanath: The Indian National Congress in Assam observed that over 200 people from different parts of Biswanath district formally joined the party at a joining ceremony organised at Rajiv Bhawan on Monday, November 10.

The event was held under the initiative of the Biswanath District Congress and attended by several senior party functionaries, including district in-charge and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Imdad Hussain and APCC general secretary Sarbanarayan Deuri.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Imdad Hussain said that the growing support for the Congress reflects the people’s faith in the party’s ideology and leadership. He remarked that Gaurav Gogoi is “not just a young leader, but a true people’s leader who embodies the hopes and aspirations of Assam.”

“His leadership in Jorhat has already shown that the people of Assam are standing firmly with him. September 10 will be remembered as a positive day for the Congress and a dark day for the BJP,” Hussain stated during his address.

The new members expressed confidence in the Congress party’s vision and pledged to work at the grassroots level to strengthen the organisation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the event, Sarbanarayan Deuri welcomed the new entrants and said that the Congress continues to stand for the values of inclusivity, democracy, and social justice. “The enthusiasm we are seeing today shows that people are ready for change. The Congress is committed to rebuilding Assam with the support of the people,” Deuri said.

The joining programme concluded with a vote of thanks to all participants and local unit leaders who contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

With increasing participation across districts, the Assam Congress leadership believes the recent wave of new members signals a revival of the party’s organisational strength and public connect at the grassroots level.