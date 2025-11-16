Massive administrative reshuffle in Assam; Over 80 officers transferred

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In one of the largest bureaucratic reshuffles in recent months, the Government of Assam has transferred and posted over 80 ACS officers along with one IAS officer to new positions across the state. The Personnel Department issued the detailed order on Monday, directing all officials to join their new place of posting without delay.

According to the notification, IAS officer Sanskriti Somani, who was serving as Co-District Commissioner of Dhakuakhana, has been transferred and posted as Co-District Commissioner of Rangapara.

Among the ACS officers, Anis Rasul Mazumdar, Additional District Commissioner of Sribhumi, has been posted as Additional District Commissioner of Kokrajhar. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, ADC of Cachar, has been shifted to Hailakandi as Additional District Commissioner.

Geetalee Dowarah (DR-10), serving as ADC in Sivasagar, has been transferred to Lakhimpur, while Santana Bora, ADC of Dhubri, will now take charge as ADC of Goalpara. Similarly, Manorama Morang, ADC of Nagaon, and Banti Talukdar, ADC of Dhubri, have also been moved to new postings, with their updated positions mentioned in the government order.

In another significant transfer, Moon Gogoi, CEO of Zilla Parishad, Sribhumi, has been appointed as District Development Commissioner of Hailakandi. Bipul Kr Das (2), CEO of Zilla Parishad, Dibrugarh, has been transferred to the School Education Department as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam and Executive Director of Samagra Siksha Assam (additional charge).

Mukul Kathar, Joint Secretary of the Co-operation Department, has been posted as CEO of Zilla Parishad, South Salmara Mankachar, while Pradip Kr Sutradhar, CEO of Zilla Parishad, Hojai, has been transferred as Joint Secretary to the Women and Child Development Department.

The reshuffle also places Prasanta Baruah, Joint Secretary of Cultural Affairs, as the new CEO of Zilla Parishad, Sribhumi. Gurnel Singh, CEO of Zilla Parishad, Tinsukia, has been posted as District Development Commissioner of Golaghat, and Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO of Zilla Parishad, Nalbari, has been moved to the Transformation and Development Department as Joint Secretary.

The order reiterates that all officers must assume charge in their new postings immediately, referring to earlier instructions issued on November 25, 2024. Alongside the reshuffle, the government has released an office memorandum emphasizing strict adherence to transfer norms.

The memorandum states that transfer is an exigency of service and that no official has the right to delay, refuse, or remain absent from joining the new posting. It clarifies that officials must hand over charge immediately upon transfer, and any representation against the order will be considered only after joining the new place of posting.

The government further noted concerns about some officials citing the absence of a release order as a reason for not handing over charge. The memorandum firmly states that there is no provision requiring a release order from a subordinate authority and that such a practice is now completely barred. Once the transfer order is issued, the official is deemed automatically released. Failure to join on time will invite strict disciplinary action.

The order was issued by Monita Borgohain, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

