Assam: State government shuffled ACS-level officers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has ordered a reshuffle of ACS-level officers. Notifications for the transfer and posting of several officers were issued by the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam.

As per the notifications Pabitra Kumar Das, District Development Commissioner, Tinsukia, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Environment & Forest Department; Md. Jabed Arman, Joint Secretary to the Environment & Forest Department, is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Tinsukia; Pankaj Kr. Nagbanshi, Additional District Commissioner, Nagaon, is transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Tinsukia; Arunav Jyoti Baruah, Assistant Commissioner, Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Raha; and Gakul Chandra Brahma, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Dhubri is placed at the disposal of Welfare of Bodoland Department for posting him as Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

Also Read: Guwahati: Special Judge's Court Granted Bail to ACS Officer Nupur Bora