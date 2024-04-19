Massive amounts of illegal liquor confiscated in state ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Guwahati: The authorities have enforced strict restrictions on the smuggling of liquor since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 came into effect. The police and excise departments of the state of Assam have been able to seize around 4.19 lakh litres of illegal alcohol, valued at around Rs 18.21 crore, during this duration.

A notable number of vehicles used to illegally transport liquor were also seized by the authorities in different parts of the state as they set up Naka check gates. These initiatives are part of the campaign to prevent illegal distribution of alcohol and interference with the upcoming elections.

