Golden Jubilee celebrations of Hanuman Janamotsav set to enthrall devotees

GUWAHATI: Preparations are in full swing as the Hanuman Janamotsav Samity gears up to commemorate the golden jubilee of Hanuman Janamotsav with a grand two-day celebration on April 22 and 23. The historic Hanuman Mandir, located at Gallapatty on TR Phookan Road, Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, will host this vibrant event, showcasing one of Assam’s and the Northeast’s oldest Hanuman temples.

Hanuman Janamotsav Samity president Shailendra Sharma said the festivities, promising to be a spectacle, will kick off with a cultural procession where a large number of enthusiastic women are expected to participate. Devotees, adorned as revered deities such as Hanuman, Shiva, Ram, Laxman, and others, will add a divine touch to the procession.

The ambience of the celebration will be illuminated with colourful lights and fluttering flags, heightening the festive spirit. The day’s events will commence with the ceremonial Pujan and Maha-Abhishek of Lord Hanuman, followed by a grand Maha-Aarti scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on April 23, marking the pinnacle of the spiritual engagements.

Hanuman Janamotsav Samity Secretary CA Vikash Agarwal said this milestone celebration has garnered widespread participation over the years, with people from various communities coming together to partake in the festivities. Dedicated members of the Hanuman Janamotsav Samity have been tirelessly working day and night to ensure the success of this special golden jubilee year.

Adding to the cultural richness of the event, around 40 artistes from Master Chhedi Lal’s troupe in Delhi will grace the occasion with their performances. Their repertoire will include captivating portrayals of Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Shiva Parvati, Krishna Sudama, Tirupati Balaji, Seth Savariya, Narasimha Avatar, Varaha Roop, Shiva Kali, Radha Krishna, and Ram Darbar.

Hanuman Janamotsav’s golden jubilee promises to be a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees, celebrating decades of devotion and cultural heritage at this iconic temple, a press release said.

