Massive blaze engulfs houses

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out in the Bamunimaidan area of the city, causing panic among residents as flames rapidly spread through a residential locality. The incident occurred at Colony Bazar, where several houses caught fire in quick succession. The blaze intensified as 5 to 6 LPG cylinders exploded during the incident, worsening the situation and heightening fear in the area. Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot along with local police and launched efforts to control the flames. Authorities were engaged in firefighting operations to prevent further spread and bring the situation under control.

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