Assam: Massive midday blaze hits Dhekiajuli shopping complex

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Panic gripped Vivekananda Road in Dhekiajuli on Thursday afternoon after a sudden fire broke out at the M/s LK Enterprise shopping complex around 1:30 pm, causing heavy damage to electrical equipment and appliances stored inside the premises.

According to local sources, flames and thick smoke were first noticed emerging from the shop, prompting immediate alerts to the fire brigade. Responding swiftly, fire service personnel arrived at the scene and launched a rapid firefighting operation. Their timely intervention succeeded in dousing the flames before it could spread to neighbouring establishments in the busy commercial area.

Dhekiajuli police also reached the spot soon after and monitored the situation, ensuring public safety and regulating movement around the affected complex during the emergency response.

The owner of the establishment, when contacted, reported that a large stock of electrical goods including inverter batteries, air conditioners, coolers and other appliances was severely damaged in the incident. The estimated financial loss is stated to be more than Rs 10 lakh.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

