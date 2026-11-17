STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fire at the MD Tyres warehouse in Datalpara reduced the stock of tyres stored there to ashes.

The fire reportedly broke out at the godown near Datalpara petrol pump and quickly engulfed the stored tyres. The incident caused extensive damage to the warehouse.

Fire and Emergency Services teams reached the location soon after receiving the alert and deployed several fire tenders to tackle the blaze. Their immediate priority was to contain the flames and prevent them from reaching neighbouring establishments. The nearby petrol pump became a major source of concern for residents, who feared that the fire could spread to the fuel station.

Firefighters continued operations at the site to bring the situation under control. Authorities had yet to determine what triggered the fire or assess the total financial loss.