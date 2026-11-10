Guwahati: Fire at Kahilipara Powerhouse Guts Several Shops

Guwahati: A major fire broke out at Kahilipara Powerhouse in Guwahati at around 2 am on 10th November, gutting several shops and causing property losses worth lakhs of rupees. The blaze reportedly destroyed Parikshit Das’s grocery store, along with a clothing store, a footwear shop and several other commercial establishments in the area.

In a major loss for the grocery shop owner, an entire truckload of supplies delivered to Das’s store just a few hours before the incident was also reduced to ashes. A Dashakarma store was partially damaged in the fire.

The situation reportedly worsened after two commercial LPG cylinders exploded, intensifying the flames and causing further damage to the surrounding establishments. Meanwhile, people of the area, raised alarms and contacted the fire brigade team, alleging that fire brigade service arrived nearly 45 minutes after they were alerted about the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed . Further details regarding the incident and the extent of the damage are awaited.