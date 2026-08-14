Massive fire breaks out at plastic dump in Guwahati's Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out at a large dump near Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon late Wednesday night. The fire reportedly started around 11 pm and quickly spread across the dump. More than 10 fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze.

A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, although the exact cause had not been established.

The incident raised concerns among residents over the storage of large quantities of plastic waste in the populated area. Locals said the dump posed a fire risk and contributed to pollution.

Residents claimed that two similar fires had occurred at the site earlier and alleged that repeated requests to the landowner and dump authorities to remove the facility had not received adequate attention. According to residents, the dump was operated by Akash Gupta on land reportedly rented from Pradip Barman.

A strong foul smell reportedly spread through the surrounding areas following the fire, with residents expressing concern over the burning plastic and waste.

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