Assam: House gutted in fire at Patiapathar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A devastating fire broke out last night at No. 1 Patiapathar under the Khumtai Police Outpost, completely destroying the house of tea garden worker Arun Kurmi. According to Arun Kurmi, no members of his family were at home when the fire occurred. He was on duty at the tea garden factory when local residents informed him over the phone about the incident. Although he rushed home immediately, by the time he arrived the house had already been completely engulfed in flames. Household belongings worth approximately Rs 5 lakh, along with several valuable documents, were destroyed in the fire.

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