Mathgharia Car Crash: Complaint Filed Against Exoro Pub and Excise Department in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A formal complaint has been lodged against the Exoro Pub, where Shamim Ahmed and three women had reportedly consumed alcohol on April 26. The complaint was filed at Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati by Advocate Geetima Bora of Gauhati High Court. She also submitted a separate complaint against the Excise Department in connection with the incident. The advocate has urged the police to register a case under Section 106 of the BNS.

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