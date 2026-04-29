Mathgharia Car Crash: Rash Driving, 130 kmph Speed and Escape Trail in Guwahati Fatal Accident Probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Borah, disclosed detailed findings on Tuesday regarding the investigation into a fatal road accident in the Mathgharia area of the city that claimed three young lives in the wee hours of Sunday last.

Addressing a press briefing at Noonmati Police Station, Borah stated that forensic and on-site examination revealed that the vehicle’s airbag had deployed at the time of the impact, indicating the severity of the crash. He added that the car had been initially rented by Bhargav Deka from its registered owner before being subsequently taken over by the accused driver, identified as Shamim Ahmed. Police said the vehicle remained stationary at Bhangagarh for several hours after 11 pm on the night of the incident before being driven to various locations at high speed. Investigators confirmed that the group, including Shamim Ahmed and three women, visited a rooftop bar at Rudraksh Mall, where they stayed for nearly five hours and incurred a bill of around Rs 19,000.

According to GPS data, the car later moved at high speed across major city routes, including GS Road, RG Baruah Road and Mother Teresa Road, reaching speeds of up to 130 kmph. At the time of the accident at 4.02 am, the vehicle was reportedly travelling at 96 kmph when it collided with a stationary truck, resulting in the fatal crash.

Borah further stated that CCTV footage corroborated the timeline, while police confirmed that the victims were initially taken to Gate Hospital before being referred for advanced treatment. The driver was not found at the scene, although the vehicle’s door was reportedly open.

Investigators also revealed that Shamim Ahmed fled the city following the accident and attempted to evade arrest by altering his appearance in Shillong. He later moved across multiple locations, including Sivasagar and Dibrugarh, while attempting to cross into Arunachal Pradesh.

Police said Shamim Ahmed has since been detained and is under interrogation. Authorities also confirmed the arrest of the truck driver involved in the incident. A comprehensive investigation is underway into all aspects of the case, including vehicle rental arrangements and movement patterns prior to the crash. Meanwhile, Ahmed was produced before the court today and has sent to 4-day police custody.

Also Read: Guwahati Road Accident: Three Young Women Killed After Car Rams Parked Truck Near Mathgharia