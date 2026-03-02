Mayabini: Art Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Mumbai

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A weeklong immersive art exhibition titled “Mayabini” will pay tribute to Assamese icon Zubeen Garg from March 17 to 23 at the Circular Gallery of the Nehru Centre, Worli. Organized to mark his half-year remembrance, the exhibition will artistically retrace the musical journey of the singer and composer through curated artworks by Soma Majumdar and Gautam Majumdar. A special cultural evening will be held on March 19 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Harmony Hall, where Mumbai-based Assamese singer Dr Martina Parashar and other artistes will present musical tributes. The initiative has been organized by Bratamoy Majumdar with joint artistic curation by Soma Majumdar and Gautam Majumdar. The organizers stated that the programme has been conceived as a non-commercial tribute to honour the legacy and memory of the artiste.

