Mayor Mrigen Sarania lays foundation stones of development projects in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Mayor Mrigen Sarania Badia initiated a series of auspicious inaugurations and foundation stone laying in various wards of Guwahati. The initiatives, funded by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, aim to enhance infrastructure and address key needs.

In Ward No. 45, the mayor laid the foundation stone for the construction of a drainage system in Alok Nagar, addressing crucial concerns related to water management. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for the construction work on Shiv Dham Road, marking the commencement of a vital transportation project in the area.

Ward No. 19 witnessed the Mayor's commitment to road development, with the foundation stone being laid for Bishnupur Kashi Nagar Road, the Bipod Nasini Road, Bishnupur Chaudhary Byelane, and Bishnupur Bimla Nagar Link Road. These initiatives are poised to improve connectivity and accessibility for residents.

In Ward No. 10, the Gauhati Municipal Corporation Council laid the foundation stone for Tetelia Sridhar Majumdar Road, Bhuwan Koch Road, and Tetelia Road, addressing the infrastructural needs of the locality.

Furthermore, the Mayor inaugurated the "Bishnu Jyoti Path" in Ward No. 20, a project funded by the 15th Finance Commission of Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The unveiling of this path signifies a milestone in the city's development, providing residents with improved amenities and connectivity.

Also Read: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania flags off projects in city