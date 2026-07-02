Mayor Mrigen Sarania urges Participation in Guwahati Swachh Competition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, on Wednesday participated in a series of meetings at the GMC office with representatives of ward development committees, women’s committees, clubs and various social organisations from across the city, along with councillors and civic officials, to discuss the upcoming Guwahati Swachh Competition. During the meetings, the Mayor called upon all development committees, clubs, women’s groups and other community-based organisations to actively participate in the city-wide cleanliness competition, which is scheduled to begin in July. He emphasised that public participation and community involvement will play a vital role in making the initiative a success and promoting a cleaner and healthier Guwahati. The meetings witnessed an enthusiastic response from participants, with more than 250 development committees and social organisations taking part in the discussions. The Mayor expressed his satisfaction over the overwhelming public support and appreciated the willingness of citizens and community groups to contribute to the cleanliness drive. He said the Guwahati Swachh Competition aims to encourage greater civic responsibility and strengthen community participation in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation across the city. The initiative is expected to foster healthy competition among neighbourhoods while supporting the broader objective of building a cleaner and more sustainable Guwahati.

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